Ranzenhofer highlights ag funding he supported, including $100K for Genesee County

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has announced today that the 2017-18 State Budget restores $10 million in funding reductions, proposed by Governor Cuomo, for agriculture programs and makes a total state investment of $51 million.

“I opposed cuts for agriculture programs from day one. That is why I successfully advocated and delivered major investment for these important programs,” Ranzenhofer said. “Agriculture is New York State’s number one industry and it is also the backbone of our rural communities. Investing in agriculture will help to strengthen the industry and our local economy.”

The new budget also includes $100,000 for the Genesee County Agriculture Academy. Over the last five years, Senator Ranzenhofer has secured a total of $500,000 in state funding to support the Agri-Business Academy at the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership.

“The Agri-Business Academy is a valuable learning experience for high school seniors from school districts across Genesee County. The one-year program helps to develop and grow the next generation of family farmers by offering students exciting educational opportunities to explore careers in the agribusiness industry,” Ranzenhofer said.

Major programs in cutting-edge research for family farms, environmental stewardship, and protections for plant, animal and public health will receive significant increases:

• $1.5 million (for a total of $1.9 million) for the Farm Viability Institute;

• $1 million (for a total of $9.3 million) for Agribusiness Child Development;

• $1 million (for a total of $5.4 million) for the Cornell Diagnostic Lab;

• $544,000 (for a total of $750,000) for the Apple Growers Association;

• $560,000 (for a total of $610,000) for Cornell Rabies;

• $416,000 (for a total of $800,000) for FarmNet, Farm Family Assistance;

• $378,000 (for a total of $1.2 million) for Pro-Dairy;

• $307,000 (for a total of $1.5 million) for the Wine and Grape Foundation;

• $300,000 (for a total of $842,000) for Future Farmers of America;

• $160,000 (for a total of $200,000) for Cornell Hops and Barley;

Other programs funded in the 2017-18 State Budget include:

• $160,000 for Local Fair Assistance

• $500,000 for the Apple Research and Development Board

• $500,000 for the State’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

• $260,000 for Cornell Berry Research

• $250,000 for Tractor Rollover Prevention Program

• $220,000 for Farm Viability Dairy Profit Teams

• $215,000 for Maple Producers Association

• $200,000 for a “Seeds of Success” award to promote school gardens

• $150,000 for Turfgrass Association

• $125,000 for Christmas Tree Growers

• $125,000 for Cornell Maple Research

• $115,000 for Cornell Veterans to Farms

• $100,000 for Future Agriculture Readiness Marketing (FARM) Camps

• $100,000 for Cornell Vegetable Research

• $75,000 for Corn and Soybean Growers Association

• $60,000 for Berry Growers Association

• $50,000 for Honeybee research at Cornell

• $50,000 for Cornell Onion Research

• $25,000 for Low-Cost Vaccine Program

• $10,000 for NYS Brewers Association

• $10,000 for NYS Cider Association

• $10,000 for NYS Distillers Guild

• $10,000 for Cornell Sheep Farming