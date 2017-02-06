Ranzenhofer issues statement on passage of ride sharing bill

Press release:



The New York State Senate has passed legislation (S4159) to allow ride-sharing services in Upstate New York. State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has issued the following statement:

“Thousands and thousands of residents, all across Upstate New York, have been demanding the expansion of transportation network companies beyond New York City. That is why I was proud to co-sponsor and vote for legislation today to bring ride-sharing services to Western New York.”

“This common-sense bill establishes an appropriate level of provisions to ensure suitable drivers and the safety of all passengers while excluding an excessive burden of taxes and workers compensation costs. More importantly, the proposal secures every dollar, collected by the state from ride-sharing services, for infrastructure improvements for our roads and bridges.”

“Overall, this new transportation service will help to create thousands of jobs, boost tourism spending, support local businesses and reduce drunk driving deaths. Now, the State Assembly is in the driver's seat, and it's time for the State Assembly to approve this legislation.”

