Ranzenhofer pushes for faster approval of ride sharing in WNY

Press release:

State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has introduced legislation (S5814) today in the State Senate to quicken access to ride-sharing services for residents and tourists in Western New York for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Senator Ranzenhofer has been a strong supporter of bringing this new transportation option to Upstate New York.

"While ride-sharing services have been given a green light, arriving days after the Fourth of July is too little, too late. Every year, we read about accidents and deaths caused by motorists who should not be driving. This safe, reliable transportation option can help to make our roadways safer," Ranzenhofer said.

The new bill amends the effective date for the ride-sharing legislation -- Part AAA of Chapter 59 of the laws of 2017 approved as part of the recent state budget -- from 90 to 80 days. If enacted, transportation network companies would be available as soon as June 29th. Under existing law, it would not be available until July 9th.

Senator Ranzenhofer noted the positive benefits for the community from an earlier start to ride-sharing.

"As thousands visit Niagara Falls and area attractions from Buffalo to Rochester, it would be a missed opportunity for our region if ride-sharing services were still not available. Allowing these companies to operate sooner is an opportunity for our region to shine. It will help to drive additional spending by tourists at small businesses and restaurants," Ranzenhofer said.