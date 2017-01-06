Online News. Community Views.

January 6, 2017 - 12:17pm

Ranzenhofer says outpouring of support for ride sharing bill has renewed his enthusiasm as he starts new term

posted by Howard B. Owens in ride sharing, michael ranzenhofer, news.

ranzhenhoferoath2017.jpg

Press release:

As the State Legislature reconvenes for the 2017-18 Session, Michael H. Ranzenhofer has started a new term representing constituents across the 61st District as New York State Senator.

“It is truly a privilege and an honor to serve our community in the New York State Senate. I continue to be focused on helping small businesses, by repealing burdensome regulations and reducing taxes, in an effort to strengthen our economy and create more jobs,” said Ranzenhofer.

Bringing ridesharing to Western New York is another one of Ranzenhofer’s top legislative priorities this year.

“I have renewed enthusiasm after receiving an outpouring of support from thousands of residents in favor of allowing Uber and Lyft to operate in Upstate New York,” said Ranzenhofer. “I am hopeful that this legislation will move through the committee system quickly and ultimately be approved, and I am determined to make it happen sooner rather than later.”

PHOTO: The Honorable Janet DiFiore, Chief Judge of the State of New York, administers the oath of office to Ranzenhofer on the floor of the State Senate. 

