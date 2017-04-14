Ray Cianfrini retiring from practice of law

Press release:

Raymond F. Cianfrini, Attorney, announces that he will be retiring from the practice of law effective May 1, 2017. Clients, friends and colleagues are invited to an open house at his office at 31 Main Street, Oakfield, New York, on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 3 PM – 5 PM.

Mr. Cianfrini, who has been engaged in the general practice of law in Oakfield since 1972, recently reflected in a letter to clients:

“When I began my law practice in 1972, I never imagined that I would still be in Oakfield 45 years later doing what I enjoy. I have always considered it an honor when clients put their trust in me to assist them in resolving their legal matters. I would like to thank you for your confidence in me over the years. It has been a pleasure to assist you.”

DelPlato Casey Law Firm, LLP (Attorneys Michael A. DelPlato and Peter M. Casey) will continue to serve Mr. Cianfrini’s clients at the office location at 31 Main Street, Oakfield, New York 14125.