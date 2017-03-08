Reader Photos: Storm damage, part 2

Here are more pictures from our readers. These are ones that were sent in via text.

Also, a note, while a number of businesses had to close early, including some downtown restaurants, the restaurants around town that were open did a booming business tonight. Big Pauly's was packed, Settler's was full as was Ken's Pits. John Spyropoulos, owner of Settler's, said he noticed that it seemed to be that way for all the restaurants that were able to stay open. A note about Big Pauly's, a reader sent me a message: Even though Stafford is normally out of Big Pauly's delivery area, they delivered a pizza to the reader's mom. "That was the only option for an old woman without power and I truly appreciate it," said John Michael.

These first two photos are from Lilya Kotmel, a 7th grader. They are on State Street and North Street.

Emily, a student at Pavilion, took this picture while in study hall of a piece of metal roof lodged in the grass.

A reader sent in a picture of a tree down in his back yard on Ellicott Street Road.

Mark Fanara sent in this of a tree down River Street, Batavia.

A reader sent in this picture, and the two below, from the Trigon Park area of Le Roy.

From a reader, another view of the overturned truck on Route 98 overpass.

Damaged utility pole by Batavia HS on State Street, submitted by a reader.

This is from 7030 Lyman Road, Byron, Honqualac Haven Farm.

This last two photos are from Jim Elmore on Galloway Road, Batavia.

NOTE: If I get more pictures overnight, I'll try to post them in the morning. [email protected] or (585) 260-6970.