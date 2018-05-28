Readers ID suspect in Red Osier vandalism

Michael Joanette

Tips from readers of The Batavian have led to the arrest of Michael R. Joanette, 52, of Pavilion, on a charge of criminal mischief, 3rd, for allegedly smashing in the window of a white Corvette parked May 21 at the Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford.

State Police say the photos taken from surveillance video posted on The Batavian resulted in numerous tips.

Following further investigation by troopers, Joanette was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Friday.

Following arraignment in Pavilion Town Court, he was jailed on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond.