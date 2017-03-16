Regions Democratic chairs knock Collins for CNN appearance tonight
Press release:
The 8 county Democratic Chairs of New York’s 27th Congressional District wish to make it clear that Rep. Chris Collins’ decision to appear on CNN with Van Jones on Thursday evening in a televised town hall is an insult to the voters of this district. While constituents have been gathering outside his offices on a weekly basis in good weather and bad to ask for a town hall, Mr. Collins has repeatedly insisted he has no intention of holding such a meeting, even calling town halls “useless.” But when invited to appear on a cable television program with a studio audience in New York City that will not represent his constituents, Rep. Collins jumped at the chance. So he may find out what the concerns are of a New York City audience, but he’s still avoiding people in his own district. That is unacceptable, and that’s why we will support a vigorous campaign to replace Chris Collins in 2018 with someone who will actually represent New York’s 27th District.
- Jeremy Zellner, Erie County Democratic Chair
- Jamie Romeo, Monroe County Democratic Chair
- Nick Forster, Niagara County Democratic Chair
- Jeanne Crane, Orleans County Democratic Chair
- Michael Plitt, Genesee County Democratic Chair
- Cynthia Appleton, Wyoming County Democratic Chair
- Judith Hunter, Livingston County Democratic Chair
- John Hurley, Ontario County Democratic Chair
Ok. He's Republican and Democrats want to replace him in 2018. Nothing new. That's your right. Get over that trump won. Now me saying that, just see how many comments are brutal from the Democrats. Lol. I myself don't know why he would go on fake news CNN anyways.
Recent comments