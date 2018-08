A rekindle is reported at 7230 Telephone Road, Pavilion, the residence destroyed earlier today by a fire.

Pavilion Fire and Le Roy Fire dispatched.

UPDATE 11:19 p.m.: A caller reported driving by on her way home from work and saw flames. Le Roy can standby in quarters while a Pavilion chief investigates.

UPDATE 11:23 p.m.: Le Roy and Caledonia can stand down.