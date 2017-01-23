Online News. Community Views.

January 23, 2017 - 4:23pm

Rep. Collins praises Trump's order withdrawing from Pacific trade deal

posted by Howard B. Owens in chris collins, news.

Press release:

Congressman Chris Collins (NY-27) released the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order withdrawing from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“Americans across the country are witnessing President Trump deliver on his promise to put America first and take back our stolen jobs,” said Congressman Collins. “Western New Yorkers know all too well the failures of poorly negotiated free trade agreements.

"Our shuttered factories and decimated population are daily reminders that there is a vast difference between free trade and fair trade. Western New York’s middle class is rejoicing that we now have a president who backs up his rhetoric with actions to protect American jobs.”

Howard B. Owens
Some additional reading.

https://reason.com/blog/2017/01/23/trumps-killing-of-tpp-will-make-america

