August 18, 2017 - 9:19am

Report of house fire on McKinley Avenue

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, batavia, news.

 

dsc_0001.jpg

A fire with flames showing is reported at 3 McKinley Ave., Batavia.

Flames showing.

The fire is reportedly in the bathroom.

City fire responding.

UPDATE 9:24 p.m.: Fourth Platoon requested to headquarters.

UPDATE 9:34 a.m.: Command reports "the situation is under control; beginning overhaul."

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: City Fire's response time was under two minutes and Chief Steve Napolitano said the city crew's fast, aggressive action saved the house. “The guys put a good knock on the fire and confined it to the room of origin," he said. A grandfather and two grandchildren were home at the time the fire was discovered. They safely evacuated before fire crews arrived. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

UPDATE:  Photos by Frank Capuano.

dsc_0003.jpg

dsc_0011.jpg

 

dsc_0006.jpg

