May 6, 2018 - 12:08pm

Residents and veterans invited to participate in Memorial Day Parade

posted by Howard B. Owens in Memorial Day Parade, Memorial Day, batavia, news.

Press release:

This is an open invitation to all members of the community to participate in this year’s Batavia Memorial Day parade on Memorial Day Monday May 28th.

The City of Batavia is sponsoring the parade and we are looking forward to another great turnout. The parade will kick off at 09:45 am from the Eastowne Plaza and end at the Alva Place parking lot.  People can then go to the Veterans Memorial Service at the Memorial site across the street at the Jerome Center.

Any veterans wishing to participate in the parade can just show up at 09:15. Any veterans needing a ride in the parade please contact me. Any groups wishing to participate please let us know as all are welcome. Please keep the theme of respect to all our veteran and first responders.

Let’s show our support to our veterans and first responders.

Thank you,
Bob Bialkowski
Councilman at Large
(585) 409-3624

