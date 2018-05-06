Ribbon Cutting: Anyone can learn art at Art of Mandy in Le Roy

Mandy Humphry cut a bright red ribbon yesterday afternoon in front of the former Bank of Le Roy building on Main Street in Le Roy to celebrate her new business, The Art of Mandy.

The business, on the second floor, offers adult classes for anybody of any age 2 and older.

"I decided to open the studio because there’s nothing like this in Le Roy and this is where I live," Humphrey said.

Humphrey has a degree in art studio and painting and she earned her master's from RIT in art instruction. She worked in public schools but decided she preferred to working independently.

The Art of Mandy offers classes for kids and adults in drawing, painting, watercolor, photography, calligraphy and more, Humphrey said. She also hosts private events and birthday parties (bring your own beverages) and she will also go to offices and homes for parties.