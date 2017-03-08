March 8, 2017 - 11:33pm
Robbery reported at 7-Eleven in Bergen
A robbery just occurred at the 7-Eleven in Bergen.
The suspect is described as a white male with a bandage on his nose.
Unknown direction of travel.
No weapon was displayed.
UPDATE 11:35 p.m.: The suspect may have fled in a vehicle. Unknown description. Unknown direction of travel. It's possibly a dark-colored Jeep.
UPDATE 11:40 p.m.: The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler, last seen heading toward I-490.
Recent comments