Robbery reported at 7-Eleven in Bergen

A robbery just occurred at the 7-Eleven in Bergen.

The suspect is described as a white male with a bandage on his nose.

Unknown direction of travel.

No weapon was displayed.

UPDATE 11:35 p.m.: The suspect may have fled in a vehicle. Unknown description. Unknown direction of travel. It's possibly a dark-colored Jeep.

UPDATE 11:40 p.m.: The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler, last seen heading toward I-490.