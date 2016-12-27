Robbery reported at Key Bank location in Batavia

A robbery has been reported at the Key Bank location at 69 Main St., next to City Slickers Bar & Grill in Batavia.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 10:58 a.m.: The suspect is still at large and fled the bank on foot. The suspect is a white male, about 5' 5" tall and has no facial hair. He was wearing a gray hoodie and camouflage-print pants, and possibly a blue and white shirt. No weapon was displayed.

UPDATE 11:24 a.m.: Batavia Police Detective Sgt. Todd Crossett said the suspect is described is 5' 6" tall and that he wore camo pants, a blue coat over a gray hoodie and had on a black knit hat. Crossett said he approached the teller and demanded money and fled with an undetermined amount of cash. He left westbound toward the DMV, at that point "we don't know if he got into a car or continued on foot." If anyone in the area saw a man fitting the description who was running or "moving at a very fast pace," Crossett asks that you call him at 345-6353, the police confidential tip line at 345-6370, or 9-1-1. The robbery occurred at 10:18 a.m. and a few customers were inside the bank. Police will be contacting downtown businesses with security cameras and reviewing bank camera footage and they expect to release a photo or photos of the suspect later.

UPDATE 1:26 p.m.: Photo of suspect released.