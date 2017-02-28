Online News. Community Views.

February 28, 2017 - 11:15am

Rochester man suspected of making drug deal in view of Local Drug Task Force members

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
mug2017aguayo.jpg
Leonard Aguayo

Members of the Local Drug Task Force say they observed a possible drug transaction in the City of Batavia so they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the man they suspected of dealing drugs.

Stopped was Leonard E. "LB" Aguayo, 30, of Affinity Lane, Rochester.

Investigators say they found Aguayo in possession of more than a half-ounce of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $4,000, a quantity of marijuana and cash. 

Aguayo was also allegedly driving on a suspended driver's license.

He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Other charges may be forthcoming.

He was arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail.

Officers with Batavia PD assisted in the arrest.

