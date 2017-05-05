Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 5, 2017 - 10:12am

Rotary Baseball Tournament scrubbed because of rain, can't be rescheduled this year

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, batavia.

Press release:

The Batavia Rotary Club 19th Annual High School Baseball Tournament scheduled for Saturday, May 6, has been canceled due to unplayable conditions caused by this week’s rain.

Due to scheduling conflicts the tournament, which features Batavia, Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama and Attica high schools, could not be rescheduled this season. This is third time in the tournament’s 19-year history that weather has forced cancellation with no games played in 2004 and 2014.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button