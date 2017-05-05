Rotary Baseball Tournament scrubbed because of rain, can't be rescheduled this year

Press release:

The Batavia Rotary Club 19th Annual High School Baseball Tournament scheduled for Saturday, May 6, has been canceled due to unplayable conditions caused by this week’s rain.

Due to scheduling conflicts the tournament, which features Batavia, Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama and Attica high schools, could not be rescheduled this season. This is third time in the tournament’s 19-year history that weather has forced cancellation with no games played in 2004 and 2014.