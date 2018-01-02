Rotary tournament returns for 29th year tomorrow with Notre Dame, Attica, Batavia, and Cal-Mum

For the 29th year, the Batavia Rotary Club will host its annual girl's basketball tournament at Genesee Community College starting at 6 p.m. tomorrow.

The club hosted a tip-off luncheon today the Arc Community Center in Batavia.

First game tomorrow pits Notre Dame against Attica and the nightcap matches Batavia and Cal-Mum, the defending champions.

The consolation and championship game will be Friday at GCC.

Photo: Margaret Sutherland, Notre Dame, Taylor Gadd, Attica, Mackenzie Wilson, Cal-Mum, and Bri Janes, Batavia.

Below, the Attica players who attended the luncheon pose for a group selfie after the event.