January 2, 2018 - 3:59pm

Rotary tournament returns for 29th year tomorrow with Notre Dame, Attica, Batavia, and Cal-Mum

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, news, Batavia Rotary Club.

rotaryhoopspromo2017.jpg

For the 29th year, the Batavia Rotary Club will host its annual girl's basketball tournament at Genesee Community College starting at 6 p.m. tomorrow.

The club hosted a tip-off luncheon today the Arc Community Center in Batavia.

First game tomorrow pits Notre Dame against Attica and the nightcap matches Batavia and Cal-Mum, the defending champions.

The consolation and championship game will be Friday at GCC.

Photo: Margaret Sutherland, Notre Dame, Taylor Gadd, Attica, Mackenzie Wilson, Cal-Mum, and Bri Janes, Batavia.

Below, the Attica players who attended the luncheon pose for a group selfie after the event.

atticaselfie2017.jpg

