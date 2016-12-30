Online News. Community Views.

December 30, 2016 - 6:16pm

Route 63 in Pavilion shut down because of travel conditions

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, Pavilion, news.

Several cars are reportedly off the road and travel on Route 63 through Pavilion has become difficult.

Fire police have been dispatched to Route 63 and Route 20, and Route 63 and Route 19 to shut down traffic in the area.

Multiple deputies have responded to assist motorists.

UPDATE (By Billie) 7:24 p.m.: A stranded semi has been removed and a heavy tow is hooking up a bus for removal now. DOT workers are expected soon. The roadway remains closed.

