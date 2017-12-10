Online News. Community Views.

December 10, 2017 - 3:43pm

Route 77 in Darien blocked by tractor-trailer that jackknifed

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Darien.

A tractor-trailer has been reported on Route 77 in Darien, just south of the Darien Fire Hall.

No injuries are reported, but the roadway is blocked.

UPDATE 3:46 p.m.: Darien's fire police requested to Route 77 and Route 20 to shut down northbound traffic.

UPDATE 3:49 p.m.: Corfu requested to shut down southbound traffic at Route 33 and Route 77.

UPDATE 3:53 p.m.: A responder reports, "you've got tractor-trailers lined up Route 77." The initial caller left the scene. It's possible the original jackknifed truck was assisted by passersby. It should like slick road conditions are causing problems for other trucks.

UPDATE 3:56 p.m.: A responder reports, "what we have here is a car hauler stuck on the road. It remains to be seen if he can get out of here." Traffic is being shut down to give the Highway Department a "chance to catch up." It appears to be just the one car hauler stuck at this time.

