Run for the ACORNS celebrates 5th anniversary with event Sunday

Press release:

Grab a friend for some great exercise, fun and free stuff!!

This race is part of the United Way of Genesee County race series which is sponsored by LaCivita Enterprises. Race signup

includes coupons and special offers from local businesses and restaurants! This year's race will feature the first-ever Kids Fun Run! Free to youth 10 & under. Must register on race day. Age-appropriate categories and distances. Run is on a grassy playing field. Everyone is a “winner”! This 5k/10k trail run and walk is designed for people of all ages and activity levels.

Walk or run on single and double track trails through the forest, along a creek and up and down rolling hills in the Genesee County Park & Forest, with an estimated 100

feet of climb in the 10K loop. Trails are very wide and easy to negotiate (minimal rocks and roots). The course starts on asphalt and then leads into the woods for a truly beautiful run and walk through the countryside. Enjoy post-race snacks and drinks as you congratulate your fellow participants!

All proceeds benefit the ACORNS, the non-profit organization that supports the Genesee County parks

with a mission to enhance the visitor experience and foster environmental stewardship and education. Awards prizes will be given to the top overall male and female running finishers in each race. Awards

will also be given to the top male and female running finishers in each age group.

Check-in begins at 8 am. The 10k run begins at 9 am; the 5k run/walk begins at 9:15 am. Kids Fun

Run begins about 10:30 am.

Registration is required! The fee is $25 before September 27th, $30 late registration. Register before

September 17th to get your long-sleeved race tech shirt!! Special 5th-year-anniversary shirts to participants registered for this and all other previous Run for the ACORNS races!! Register online or at check-in on the day of the race. Enjoy the morning in the forest and run for the ACORNS – You’re “NUTS” if you don’t! See you there!! For more information visit our website or call 585- 344-1122.