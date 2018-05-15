Online News. Community Views.

May 15, 2018 - 9:36pm

School district election results

posted by Howard B. Owens in schools, education, news.

Here are results from the elections in Genesee County's eight school districts. Voting was held today.

Alexander: Results not yet received.

Batavia:

Budget ($52,189,152 (increase of $2,318,567 or 4.65%:  2.40% increase in tax levy)):  Yes: 371 (78.27%), No: 103 (21.73%)
Student Ex-Officio Board Member (non-voting): Yes: 422 (89.03%), No: 52  (10.97%) 

Board of Education positions (3) (Top vote term is from May 15, 2018 to June 30, 2021, and the next two terms are from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021):  Zachary Korzelius , 408, Shawna Murphy, 407, Patrick Burk, 387.

Byron-Bergen:

Proposition 1 (Budget)  Yes:  448, No:  125, Passed
Proposition 2 (Bus Purchase)  Yes: 439, No: 128, Passed  

Board Member Elected - 3 Year Terms: William Forsyth, Debi List

Elba:

Proposition #1 - 2018-2019 Budget - $9,720,931: Yes: 108, No: 40.
Proposition #2 – Capital Vehicle Reserve to purchase one (1) 65 passenger school bus: Yes: 116, No: 33

Board of Education, Candy Bezon (Incumbent): 133

Le Roy

Budget: Yes: 319, No: 65
Library Budget: Yes: 345, No: 39

School Board Members (Vote for Three): William Mackenzie: 322, Lloyd Miller: 289, Lawrence Bonacquisti: 309. Write-ins (one vote each): Mickey Mouse, Stan Barringer, Phil Mangefrida.

Woodward Memorial Library Trustee (Vote for One): Philip Weise: 342. Write-ins (receiving one vote each): Rob Currin, Porpus Rogers, Brian Manley.

Oakfield-Alabama:

Proposition #1: Budget   Yes: 255    No: 60   Passed
Proposition #2: Buses     Yes: 278    No:  63   Passed

BOE Members:
Timothy Edgerton:   254
Lorna Klotzbach:    217
Douglas Esten:    141

Pavilion:

Budget, Yes: 156, No: 32, Passed

Board of Education, 5-year term: Christopher Jeffres: 93, John Bannister (Incumbent): 89.

Pembroke:

Budget Yes: 301 No: 73 Passed 80.5%
Authorization to Purchase School Buses, Yes: 301, No: 73. Passed 80.5 percent.
Authorization to Establish a Facilities Improvement Reserve Fund, Yes: 296, No: 75, Passed 79.8 percent

Running for a 5-Year Term on the School Board: John A. Cima,  335 Votes

blue button