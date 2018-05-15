School district election results

Here are results from the elections in Genesee County's eight school districts. Voting was held today.

Alexander: Results not yet received.

Batavia:

Budget ($52,189,152 (increase of $2,318,567 or 4.65%: 2.40% increase in tax levy)): Yes: 371 (78.27%), No: 103 (21.73%) Student Ex-Officio Board Member (non-voting): Yes: 422 (89.03%), No: 52 (10.97%) Board of Education positions (3) (Top vote term is from May 15, 2018 to June 30, 2021, and the next two terms are from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2021): Zachary Korzelius , 408, Shawna Murphy, 407, Patrick Burk, 387.

Byron-Bergen:

Proposition 1 (Budget) Yes: 448, No: 125, Passed Proposition 2 (Bus Purchase) Yes: 439, No: 128, Passed

Elba:

Proposition #1 - 2018-2019 Budget - $9,720,931: Yes: 108, No: 40. Proposition #2 – Capital Vehicle Reserve to purchase one (1) 65 passenger school bus: Yes: 116, No: 33

Le Roy:

Woodward Memorial Library Trustee (Vote for One): Philip Weise: 342. Write-ins (receiving one vote each): Rob Currin, Porpus Rogers, Brian Manley.

School Board Members (Vote for Three): William Mackenzie: 322, Lloyd Miller: 289, Lawrence Bonacquisti: 309. Write-ins (one vote each): Mickey Mouse, Stan Barringer, Phil Mangefrida.

Budget: Yes: 319, No: 65 Library Budget: Yes: 345, No: 39

Oakfield-Alabama:

Proposition #1: Budget Yes: 255 No: 60 Passed Proposition #2: Buses Yes: 278 No: 63 Passed

Pavilion:

Budget, Yes: 156, No: 32, Passed

Pembroke:

Budget Yes: 301 No: 73 Passed 80.5%

Authorization to Purchase School Buses, Yes: 301, No: 73. Passed 80.5 percent.

Authorization to Establish a Facilities Improvement Reserve Fund, Yes: 296, No: 75, Passed 79.8 percent

Running for a 5-Year Term on the School Board: John A. Cima, 335 Votes