September 19, 2017 - 1:09pm

School district mourns passing of high school student

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Schools, Batavia HS, batavia, news, notify.

The Batavia City Schools community is mourning the loss of Lorne Brudz, a student at Batavia High School, who passed away this morning.

The death was announced today on the school district's homepage and Superintendent Chris Dailey sent a letter to parents.

"Our entire school community is mourning the loss of this wonderful young man," Dailey wrote in the letter.

Dailey informed parents that counselors, teachers and support staff are available to assist students, teachers, and parents.  He suggested parents talk with their children about the death as it affects people in different ways.

The school district was not informed of the cause of death.

