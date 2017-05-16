School districts budget vote results
Batavia City School District:
Budget - $49,870,585 (increase of $5,504,146 or 12.41%: $0.00 increase in tax levy)
Yes - 374 (81.84%)
No - 83 (18.16%)
Establish $7.5 Million 10 Year Capital Reserve 2017 -
Yes - 370 (80.96%)
No - 87 (19.04%)
Board of Education positions (2):
Two terms from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020
Barbara Bowman, 293
Tanni Bromley, 279
Oakfield-Alabama Central School District
Proposition #1-Budget
Yes: 297
No: 53
Proposition #2-Buses
Yes: 290
No: 60
Proposition #3-Athletic Equipment
Yes: 258
No: 92
Proposition #4-Capital Reserve Fund
Yes: 288
No: 59
Board Members (Three Vacancies)
Chris Haacke, 208
Bonnie Woodward, 171
Jennifer Kirkum, 170
Tim Edgerton, 162
Andrew Merkel, 142
Bruce Pritchett 141
Elba Central School District
Proposition #1 Budget - $9,273,839
Yes: 136
No: 26
Proposition #2 – Authorization to establish the 2017 General Capital Reserve Fund
Yes: 132
No: 29
Proposition #3 – Authorization to appropriate and expend from Transportation Vehicle and Equipment Capital Reserve to purchase one (1) 65 passenger school bus
Yes: 134
No: 28
Two Board of Education seats with two candidates running:
Travis Torrey, 149
Michael Augello, 134
Byron-Bergen Central School District
Proposition 1, Budget
Yes: 327
No: 153
Proposition 2: Bus purchase
Yes: 340
No: 150
