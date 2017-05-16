School districts budget vote results

Batavia City School District:

Budget - $49,870,585 (increase of $5,504,146 or 12.41%: $0.00 increase in tax levy)

Yes - 374 (81.84%)

No - 83 (18.16%)

Establish $7.5 Million 10 Year Capital Reserve 2017 -

Yes - 370 (80.96%)

No - 87 (19.04%)

Board of Education positions (2):

Two terms from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020

Barbara Bowman, 293

Tanni Bromley, 279

Oakfield-Alabama Central School District

Proposition #1-Budget

Yes: 297

No: 53

Proposition #2-Buses

Yes: 290

No: 60

Proposition #3-Athletic Equipment

Yes: 258

No: 92

Proposition #4-Capital Reserve Fund

Yes: 288

No: 59



Board Members (Three Vacancies)

Chris Haacke, 208

Bonnie Woodward, 171

Jennifer Kirkum, 170

Tim Edgerton, 162

Andrew Merkel, 142

Bruce Pritchett 141

Elba Central School District

Proposition #1 Budget - $9,273,839

Yes: 136

No: 26

Proposition #2 – Authorization to establish the 2017 General Capital Reserve Fund

Yes: 132

No: 29

Proposition #3 – Authorization to appropriate and expend from Transportation Vehicle and Equipment Capital Reserve to purchase one (1) 65 passenger school bus

Yes: 134

No: 28

Two Board of Education seats with two candidates running:

Travis Torrey, 149

Michael Augello, 134

Byron-Bergen Central School District

Proposition 1, Budget

Yes: 327

No: 153

Proposition 2: Bus purchase

Yes: 340

No: 150