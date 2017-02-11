February 11, 2017 - 9:24am
Scoreboard: Elba scores 71 to beat at Lyndonville
posted by Howard B. Owens
Boys Basketball
- Alexander 69 Attica 56 FINAL
- Byron-Bergen 48 Holley 33 FINAL
- Elba 71 Lyndonville 43 FINAL
- Hornell 70 Le Roy 55 FINAL
- Cal-Mum 91 Warsaw 41 FINAL
- Mt. Morris 77 Pavilion 56 FINAL
- Newark vs Batavia – PPD due to weather
Girls Basketball
- Pavilion 54 Mt. Morris 46 FINAL
- Cal-Mum 47 Warsaw 34 FINAL
- Hornell 73 Le Roy 38 FINAL
Hockey
- Victor 5 Notre Dame 0 FINAL
