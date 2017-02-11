Online News. Community Views.

February 11, 2017 - 9:24am

Scoreboard: Elba scores 71 to beat at Lyndonville

Boys Basketball 

  • Alexander 69 Attica 56 FINAL
  • Byron-Bergen 48 Holley 33 FINAL
  • Elba 71 Lyndonville 43 FINAL
  • Hornell 70 Le Roy 55 FINAL
  • Cal-Mum 91 Warsaw 41 FINAL
  • Mt. Morris 77 Pavilion 56 FINAL
  • Newark vs Batavia – PPD due to weather

Girls Basketball

  • Pavilion 54 Mt. Morris 46 FINAL
  • Cal-Mum 47 Warsaw 34 FINAL
  • Hornell 73 Le Roy 38 FINAL

Hockey

  • Victor 5 Notre Dame 0 FINAL

