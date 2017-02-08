Online News. Community Views.

February 8, 2017 - 10:20am

Scoreboard: Oakfield tops Alexander in girls basketball

posted by Howard B. Owens in scoreboard, sports.

Boys Basketball

  • Cal-Mum 65 Le Roy 58 FINAL/OT
  • Perry 70 Pavilion 41 FINAL
  • Akron 39 Lyndonville 38 FINAL

Girls Basketball

  • Oakfield 61 Alexander 49 FINAL
  • Elba 33 Kendall 17 FINAL
  • Notre Dame 38 Wheatland-Chili 33 FINAL
  • Byron-Bergen 59 Pembroke 41 FINAL
  • Attica 65 Holley 20 FINAL
  • Batavia 50, C.G. Finney 15 FINAL

Hockey

  • Notre Dame 2 Geneseo 1 FINAL
  • Aquinas 8 Genesee Ice Devils 0 FINAL

