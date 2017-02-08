February 8, 2017 - 10:20am
Scoreboard: Oakfield tops Alexander in girls basketball
posted by Howard B. Owens in scoreboard, sports.
Boys Basketball
- Cal-Mum 65 Le Roy 58 FINAL/OT
- Perry 70 Pavilion 41 FINAL
- Akron 39 Lyndonville 38 FINAL
Girls Basketball
- Oakfield 61 Alexander 49 FINAL
- Elba 33 Kendall 17 FINAL
- Notre Dame 38 Wheatland-Chili 33 FINAL
- Byron-Bergen 59 Pembroke 41 FINAL
- Attica 65 Holley 20 FINAL
- Batavia 50, C.G. Finney 15 FINAL
Hockey
- Notre Dame 2 Geneseo 1 FINAL
- Aquinas 8 Genesee Ice Devils 0 FINAL
