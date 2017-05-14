Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 14, 2017 - 8:17pm

Scottsville man dies at scene of one-vehicle crash in Bergen

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, bergen, byron, news.

A 57-year-old man was prounced dead at he scene this afternoon after the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving struck a power pole in the area of 7032 Route 262, Bergen. 

Charles R. Grower, of Scottsville, was eastbound when his pickup truck left the south side of the road and struck the pole.

Power is still out in the area as a result of the crash. The traffic light at Route 237 and Route 33 is without power and law enforcement is on scene directing traffic. 

The initial dispatch was for Byron and South Byron fire departments, but a Bergen chief responded after it was determined that the accident was in Bergen's district. 

Mercy EMS was also dispatched, but soon after the initial dispatch, responding units were told to proceed non-emergency. 

Live power lines kept responders away from the vehicle until National Grid could arrive on scene. 

The accident is under investigation. The cause has not been determined and a medical emergency has not been ruled out pending autopsy. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button