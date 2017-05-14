Scottsville man dies at scene of one-vehicle crash in Bergen

A 57-year-old man was prounced dead at he scene this afternoon after the 2002 Ford F-150 he was driving struck a power pole in the area of 7032 Route 262, Bergen.

Charles R. Grower, of Scottsville, was eastbound when his pickup truck left the south side of the road and struck the pole.

Power is still out in the area as a result of the crash. The traffic light at Route 237 and Route 33 is without power and law enforcement is on scene directing traffic.

The initial dispatch was for Byron and South Byron fire departments, but a Bergen chief responded after it was determined that the accident was in Bergen's district.

Mercy EMS was also dispatched, but soon after the initial dispatch, responding units were told to proceed non-emergency.

Live power lines kept responders away from the vehicle until National Grid could arrive on scene.

The accident is under investigation. The cause has not been determined and a medical emergency has not been ruled out pending autopsy.