Scratcher pays $1 million for Batavia couple
Press release:
Twenty-seven-year-old Marquele Tomlin, of Batavia, has been playing the Lottery since he turned 18. The auto shop bodywork expert said he never won more than $50, but kept playing because he thought, “Maybe someday I’d have a day like this.” Tomlin and his girlfriend of eight years, Amber Blackshear, recently claimed a $1,000,000 top prize on the $1,000,000 Double Sided Dollars scratch-off game. Tomlin purchased the couple’s ticket during a quick stop at their local Rite Aid to wire some money to his mother.
“I had a $20 winner that I exchanged for 10 $1 tickets and two $5 tickets,” he said. “I bought the tickets home and we scratched them just standing around the kitchen Island. She ended up with the big one.”
“We brought it back to the store to be sure and even the machine said ‘Big Winner,’” Blackshear said. “I got all excited; maybe too excited because Marquele told me I had to calm down.”
Blackshear, 23, said she believes fate had a hand in the couple’s windfall. “After eight years together, we broke up for awhile. The day we won was our first day back together as a couple.”
The couple opted to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment in the amount of $400,000 each. They will each receive a net check totaling $268,720 after required withholdings.
The two plan to use their respective shares of the prize to invest in a house for their growing family, which includes two toddlers. “I’d like one with a pool,” said Blackshear.
When asked what it felt like to be a Lottery Millionaire Tomlin said simply, “Ahhhhhhhhh. We did it!”
Blackshear said the win is a dream come true. “Now we can do anything as individuals or as a family,” she said. “It’s a feeling you can’t explain.”
The winning ticket was purchased at Rite Aid at 601 E. Main St. in Batavia.
The New York Lottery contributed $13,874,189 in Lottery Aid to Education to school districts in Genesee County during fiscal year 2016-2017.
So if you choose a one time lump sum payment they lop off 200,000 right off the top.....then tax you on whats left?.....that's like a double tax...good ol ny state....congrats you two....btw i have a house with a pool that i'm considering putting up for sale soon if your interested
Disregard my previous comment
The reduction is probably because the state isn't earning any return on the prize money.
If the prize total is $1 million, it's not really $1 million sitting in a vault. It's more like there is $800,000 in the winner's share of the prize pool (the rest of the prize pool goes to all those with $3 winners and $50 winners), and that money invested over a period of time and so payout grows to $1 million (less taxes, of course). So if you take the lump sum, you're foregoing the return on investment the state would have paid you. The state isn't making any extra money if you take the lump sum you're just losing it (though it's still smarter financially to take the lump sum).
