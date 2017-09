A car vs. semi-truck accident is reported at Oak and Richmond, Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

The roadway is blocked.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: A male ran from the accident heading west on Richmond Avenue. No description available.

UPDATE 10:33 p.m.: The male is described as a white male with dark hair and dark clothing in his mid to late 20s.