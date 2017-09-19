Senators announce $500K in federal funding for water district project in Town of Batavia

Press release:

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $500,000 in federal funding for the Town of Batavia in Genesee County. The federal funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program. Specifically, the Town of Batavia will use the funding to create a new Southwest Water District. The new water district will bring public water service to 40 residential users who do not currently have access to safe drinking water.

“This federal investment is great news for the Town of Batavia,” Senator Schumer said. “With support from the USDA’s Rural Development program, Batavia will be able to create a vital new water district bringing public water service to dozens of residents. I am proud to announce this federal investment and will continue to fight to make sure that rural communities have the tools they need to grow and prosper.”

“This investment ... will help facilitate a critical project that will bring safe and reliable water to dozens of residents in the Town of Batavia,” Senator Gillibrand said. “These funds will provide the necessary resources to build a brand new water district, which will help deliver clean water and enhance residents' quality of life, and protect public health in the area.”

“We are so grateful and excited to receive this funding that will allow us to make a vital resource available to the community," said Greg Post, Batavia Town Supervisor. "Access to clean water will both enhance the personal health of many individuals and spur development in this area.

"Senators Schumer and Gillibrand have long supported us and we express extraordinary gratitude to all elected officials, the USDA, and stewards at every level who have made it possible for us to receive funding for an initiative that will so greatly benefit our community.”

USDA Rural Development's mission is to increase economic opportunity and improve the quality of life for rural residents. The Rural Development agency is committed to improving economies and lives in rural America, through loans, grants and loan guarantees. They support local businesses, individuals, and communities by promoting economic development, offering loans and providing technical assistance.