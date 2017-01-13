Serious injury accident reported on Route 77 at Thruway entrance in Pembroke

Mercy Flight is being dispatched to Pembroke for a serious injury accident on the Thruway Route 77 at the Thruway interchange.

Pembroke, Indian Falls, and East Pembroke fire all dispatched. Mercy EMS dispatched.

One vehicle involved in the accident.

UPDATE(S)(By Billie) 7:32 a.m.: East Pembroke is going to set up the landing zone at the Highway Department garage at routes 5 and 77. A second ambulance is requested.

UPDATE 7:51 a.m.: Mercy Flight #5 is on the ground. One patient is said to be in and out of consciousness and has right side pain.

UPDATE 8:04 a.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne and headed to Erie County Medical Center.

UPDATE 8:05 a.m.: East Pembroke is returning to service. Mercy medics are transporting a patient to UMMC. The assignment is back in service.

UPDATE 8:18 a.m.: This accident involved two vehicles. It was not on the Thruway; it occurred on Route 77 at the Thruway toll booth intersection. A deputy at the scene said a northbound car turning left failed to yield to a southbound vehicle, causing the accident. The driver of the southbound vehicle was the one in and out of consciousness and air lifted to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the northbound car has minor injuries, complains of left knee pain and is now arriving at UMMC.

Reader-submitted photos: