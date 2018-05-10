Online News. Community Views.

May 10, 2018 - 8:25pm

Serious injury accident reported on South Street Road, Pavilion

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Pavilion, notify.

A serious-injury accident is reported in the area of 9663 South Street Road, Pavilion, near the town line with Le Roy.

A person was ejected from the vehicle; CPR in progress.

Pavilion fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Mercy Flight on in-air standby.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 8:34: p.m.: A landing zone for the helicopter is being set up.

UPDATE 9:11 p.m.: Residents in the area heard an engine revving; upon inspection, they found a truck wedged in a grove of pine trees, its driver passed out and unresponsive with his foot on the gas pedal, wheels spinning in place. His body had no pulse. A nearby resident arrived on scene, turned off the engine and pulled the victim out of the vehicle and onto the ground. That rescuer's mother, who is a nurse, was also there and performed CPR. The victim was subsequently taken via ground ambulance by Mercy medics to UMMC.

