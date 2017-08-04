Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 4, 2017 - 1:21pm

Severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, notify.

A thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts is moving toward Genesee County at 45 mph and is expected to hit Batavia, Pembroke, Byron, Oakfield, Stafford, Alabama, Corfu, and Elba.

The storm is currently over Clarence. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. 

The weather service says to expect damage to trees and powerlines.

The weather service urges people to seek protection in an interior room on the lowest floor of building.

Hail is also predicted.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button