Severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m

A thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts is moving toward Genesee County at 45 mph and is expected to hit Batavia, Pembroke, Byron, Oakfield, Stafford, Alabama, Corfu, and Elba.

The storm is currently over Clarence.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The weather service says to expect damage to trees and powerlines.

The weather service urges people to seek protection in an interior room on the lowest floor of building.

Hail is also predicted.