Sexual predator convicted by jury of charges stemming from jail assaults

Marlek Holmes

A sexual predator already serving 15 years in prison for his crimes against children is looking at possibly serving another seven years for assaulting fellow inmates in the Genesee County Jail and damaging jail property.

It took a jury three hours of deliberation after a three-day trial to find Marlek Holmes guilty on two counts of assault in the second degree and criminal mischief.

The potential sentence for Holmes, as a second violent felony offender:

Count 1: a determinate sentence of at least five years and as much as seven years on his conviction for an assault 2nd committed in the jail on June 5, 2016.

Count 2: a determinate sentence of at least five years and as much as seven years on his conviction for an assault 2nd committed in the jail on Oct. 30, 2016.

Count 3: an indeterminate sentence of at least 1 1/2-3 years and as much as 2-4 years on his conviction for a criminal mischief 3rd committed in the jail on Oct. 30, 2016.

State sentencing guidelines require the combined sentence for the assault charged be served consecutively to his current 15-year sentence unless the court finds it would be "in the interest of justice" to make the sentence concurrent to the 15-year sentence. The criminal mischief sentence can be either concurrent or consecutive.

Holmes will be sentenced Jan. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

He's scheduled for a third trial on Class D felony charges for allegedly violating the terms of his status as a registered sexual offender. That trial is set for Jan. 22. The potential sentences if convicted are 2-4 years and as much as 3 1/2 to 7 on each count. Those sentences may run concurrently or consecutively.