Sgt. Eric Seppala retires from Sheriff's Office
Our apologies to Sgt. Eric Seppala and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office for not publishing this when it was sent over on March 1. That was a very busy few-day period and I had a hard time keeping up and this got lost in my inbox.
Press release:
Sergeant Eric K. Seppala, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, retired at the end of his shift today. Seppala started his career with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on August 17, 1996, as a Correction Officer in the Genesee County Jail. On May 15, 1999, he was appointed a Deputy Sheriff and then promoted to Sergeant on January 18, 2014.
During his tenure, Eric earned six Commendation; was assigned to the Crash Management Team; was a Field Training Officer; and was instrumental in the research of acquiring rifles for the patrol vehicles.
“Sergeant Seppala has always been a very dedicated, professional officer,” stated Sheriff Sheron. “Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office will truly miss Eric and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
