Sgt. Eric Seppala retires from Sheriff's Office

Press release:

Sergeant Eric K. Seppala, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, retired at the end of his shift today. Seppala started his career with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on August 17, 1996, as a Correction Officer in the Genesee County Jail. On May 15, 1999, he was appointed a Deputy Sheriff and then promoted to Sergeant on January 18, 2014.

During his tenure, Eric earned six Commendation; was assigned to the Crash Management Team; was a Field Training Officer; and was instrumental in the research of acquiring rifles for the patrol vehicles.

“Sergeant Seppala has always been a very dedicated, professional officer,” stated Sheriff Sheron. “Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office will truly miss Eric and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”