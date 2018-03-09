Online News. Community Views.

March 9, 2018 - 1:25pm

Sgt. Eric Seppala retires from Sheriff's Office

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sheriff's Office, news.

img_2867.jpg

Our apologies to Sgt. Eric Seppala and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office for not publishing this when it was sent over on March 1.  That was a very busy few-day period and I had a hard time keeping up and this got lost in my inbox.

Press release:

Sergeant Eric K. Seppala, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, retired at the end of his shift today.  Seppala started his career with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on August 17, 1996, as a Correction Officer in the Genesee County Jail.  On May 15, 1999, he was appointed a Deputy Sheriff and then promoted to Sergeant on January 18, 2014.

During his tenure, Eric earned six Commendation; was assigned to the Crash Management Team; was a Field Training Officer; and was instrumental in the research of acquiring rifles for the patrol vehicles.

“Sergeant Seppala has always been a very dedicated, professional officer,” stated Sheriff Sheron.  “Everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office will truly miss Eric and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

img_2855.jpg

img_2863.jpg

