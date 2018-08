A shed fire is reported at 10035 Perry Road, Pavilion.

The shed is reportedly about 25 feet from the house. The location is just south of Junction Road.

Pavilion, Le Roy and Caledonia dispatched.

UPDATE 11:27 p.m.: Working structure fire, two structures involved, "with exposure problems."

UPDATE 11:43 p.m.: Bergen requested to stand by at the Bergen hall.