Sheriff's Office announces slate of personnel changes

Deputy Cassidy Longhini, Deputy Jenna Ferrando, Chief Deputy-Road Patrol Gordon L. Dibble, Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr., Undersheriff Gregory H. WalkerDeputy Travis DeMuth and Deputy Howard O. Wilson.

The Sheriff's Office announced the following personnel changes:

The following four Deputy Sheriffs graduated from the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy at Niagara University on January 11, 2017:

Deputy Sheriff Cassidy Longhini was presented with the Physical Fitness award in his graduating class from the academy. He is a 2010 high school graduate from Byron-Bergen High School and received an Associate in Science Degree in Physical Education from Genesee Community College in 2013. Deputy Longhini was previously employed as a Correction Officer with the Genesee County Jail before being appointed a Deputy Sheriff.

Deputy Sheriff Jenna Ferrando is a 2007 high school Regents graduate from LeRoy High School. In 2009, she graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Criminal Justice & Liberal Arts from Genesee Community College; and in 2011, Deputy Ferrando graduated from Buffalo State College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in Spanish.

Kyle Krzemien

Deputy Sheriff Travis M. DeMuth graduated with a Regents Diploma in 2011 from Alden High School. In 2016, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the State University of New York College at Buffalo. Deputy DeMuth was previously employed as a Security Guard.

Deputy Sheriff Howard O. Wilson, V is a 2004 Regents high school graduate from Batavia High School. Deputy Wilson was previously employed as a Correction Officer with the Genesee County Jail until 2014. During that time, he received a Commendation Award for his actions off duty that involved attempts to calm a patron making verbal threats to other surrounding customers and assisted with taking the subject into custody.

Appointment:

Deputy Sheriff Kyle D. Krzemien has been appointed Deputy Sheriff, and is a 2013 Regents Diploma graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, NY. He enlisted in the United States Army National Guard in August 2012 and continues to remain enlisted. Deputy Krzemien attended college at Buffalo State and then enrolled in classes at the Erie Community College Police Academy, graduating in December 2015 from Pre-Employment Basic Training. He graduated from phase 2 of the academy on May 12, 2016.

Pastor Allen Werk, Road Patrol Chief Deputy Gordon L. Dibble, Deputy Sheriff Jeremy M. McClellan, Deputy Mathew J. Clor, Undersheriff Gregory H. Walker, Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.

The following two Deputy Sheriffs graduated from the Monroe Community College Law Enforcement Academy on January 27, 2017:

Promotions:

Deputy Sheriff Jason E. Saile has been promoted to Sergeant. He is a 12-year veteran who started his law enforcement career as a Deputy Sheriff on July 8, 2005.

Investigator Bradley D. Mazur was promoted on January 1, 2017, to the position of Sergeant. He is an 18-year veteran who began his career with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on January 31, 1999.

Deputy Sheriff Christopher A. Parker was promoted on January 1, 2017, to the position of Investigator. He is a 19-year veteran who began his career with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office on December 29, 1997.

Part-time appointment:

Justine M. Reed was appointed a part-time Emergency Services Dispatcher on January 1, 2017.

Jail appointments:

Jason Buck with Sheriff Sheron

Part-time Correction Officer Jason M. Buck has been appointed full time.

Part-time Correction Officer Corey J. Cieszki has been appointed full time.

Correction Officer Matthew J. Bailey was appointed on August 27, 2016, and graduated from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Basic Corrections Academy on December 2, 2016. C.O. Bailey is a 2001 Regents diploma graduate from Batavia High School. Following high school, he attended Genesee Community College and received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice in 2014. In May 2014, Bailey enlisted in the United States Army National Guard where he is an E-4 Specialist assigned to the 105th Military Police Company based out of Buffalo, NY. C.O. Bailey was previously employed as a Buffalo Federal Detention Officer.

Eric T. Wagner was appointed to a part-time Correction Officer on November 8, 2016.