Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 22, 2017 - 10:50am

Sign ups open for girls basketball camp at Notre Dame

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Notre Dame.

The Lil Irish Fall Ball Camp for grades 2-8 starts Oct. 8 at Notre Dame High School,

The four-week camp for young basketball players will be coached by Tom McCulley, Notre Dame's girls' varsity coach, JV coach Otis Thomas, and St. Joe's 6th-grade coach Kati Sisson.

The cost is $30 per person or $50 for a family. A t-shirt is included in the cost.

The sessions are Sundays, with second through fifth grade from 2  to 3 p.m. and sixth through eighth grade from 3 to 4 p.m.

The camp includes fundamental instruction, individual practice, and teamwork.

Download Sign Up Form.

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button