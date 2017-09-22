Sign ups open for girls basketball camp at Notre Dame

The Lil Irish Fall Ball Camp for grades 2-8 starts Oct. 8 at Notre Dame High School,

The four-week camp for young basketball players will be coached by Tom McCulley, Notre Dame's girls' varsity coach, JV coach Otis Thomas, and St. Joe's 6th-grade coach Kati Sisson.

The cost is $30 per person or $50 for a family. A t-shirt is included in the cost.

The sessions are Sundays, with second through fifth grade from 2 to 3 p.m. and sixth through eighth grade from 3 to 4 p.m.

The camp includes fundamental instruction, individual practice, and teamwork.

Download Sign Up Form.