May 11, 2017 - 9:44am

Simulators used to help O-A students learn about the dangers of distracted driving

posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, Oakfield, schools, education, news.

o-asavealifetour2017-2.jpg

Haily Davis, a senior at Oakfield-Alabama High School, reacts to her attempt to keep control of a car in a simulator while also texting. The simulator was part of the Save A Life Tour, which stopped by O-A yesterday, giving students a chance to experience just how distracting distracted driving can me.  Another simulator mimicked the difficulty and dangers of driving drunk.

Davis said the simulator really opened her eyes to how hard it is to text and drive at the same time.

"I learned that it’s not as easy to text and drive as I thought it would be and that’s it’s not just you," Davis said. "You have to be careful because of other people running red lights or other people turning when they’re not supposed to be. If you look down and swerve into the other lane you could hit somebody."

o-asavealifetour2017.jpg

o-asavealifetour2017-3.jpg

oasim2017fix.jpg

