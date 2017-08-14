Six arrests reported at Goo Goo Dolls concert
The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Goo Goo Dolls concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sunday:
A 17-year-old of Lincoln Avenue, Dunkirk, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th, and unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.
Kevin R. Dawidowicz, 41, of Maywood Place, Buffalo, is charged with reckless endangerment, 2nd, after allegedly striking a Darien Lake security officer with his vehicle.
Kevin M. Buisman, 32, of Elmwood Avenue, Tonawanda, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the venue without a ticket.
Colleen K. O’Donnell, 26, of Warsaw Street, Cheektowaga, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the venue without a ticket.
Cody Z. Woodhouse, 28, of Robinson Street, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, is charged with criminal trespass, 3rd, after allegedly entering the venue without a ticket.
Samuel P. McCaslin, 27, of Vahn Street, East Concord, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to re-enter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.
