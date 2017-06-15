Skydivers will deliver and throw out the first pitch for the Muckdogs on opening day

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs announced today that skydivers from Western New York Skydiving will deliver and throw the Ceremonial First Pitch on Opening Day, Monday, June 19th.

Prior to throwing out the first pitch, an elite group from Western New York Skydiving will perform an aerial show, including banners and smoke, before landing in centerfield. The jump and demonstration are weather dependent and Western New York Skydiving reserves the right to cancel the event if they feel conditions are unsafe for both the jumpers and spectators.

The game between the Muckdogs and Auburn Doubledays will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Opening Day tickets, as well as all season tickets and ticket packages, are all on sale now at the Dwyer Stadium box office, on Muckdogs.com or by calling 585-343-5454.