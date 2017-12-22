Online News. Community Views.

December 22, 2017 - 11:53am

Slick road conditions predicted for today through Saturday evening

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news, notify.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for today through 7 p.m., Saturday.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, with accumulations of two to four inches of snow and ice, making travel conditions difficult.

Snow will change to mixed percipitation this afternoon and evening and quickly change back to snow midday Saturday.

"The combination of freezing rain and snow will result in very slippery travel at times," the National Weather Service warns.

