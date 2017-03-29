Smoke in the nurses office at Le Roy High School

A fire alarm sounded at Le Roy High School and shortly after Le Roy Fire was dispatched, there was a report of smoke in the nurses office at the school.

Also dispatched, Pavilion, a ladder truck from Bergen and City of Batavia's Fast Team. Stafford to fill in at Le Roy's Hall.

UPDATE 7:03 a.m.: Caledonia and Mumford also dispatched. Mumford will act as the Fast Team.

UPDATE 7:21 a.m.: Nurses office is being ventilated.

UPDATE 7:22 a.m.: City Fire back in service.