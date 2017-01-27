Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 27, 2017 - 9:38am

South Byron Fire holds annual awards banquet

posted by Howard B. Owens in South Byron Fire, byron, news, fire services.

south_byron-2.jpg

On Saturday, the South Byron Volunteer Fire Department held it's annual banquet and named Chief Scott Blossom firefighter of the year and President Dean Bates member of the year. They are flanked by Sen. Mike Ranzenhofer and Assemblyman Steve Hawley.

Robert Fite, pictures below, was honored for 50 years of servce.

Info and photos provided by Scott Blossom.

south_byron-1.jpg

south_byron-3.jpg

January 27, 2017 - 11:24am
robert hilchey
robert hilchey's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 34 min ago
Joined: Sep 22 2009 - 5:28pm

Congratulations to bob, his dedication , professionalism, is still there today, proud to know him !!

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2017

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button