South Byron Fire holds annual awards banquet
On Saturday, the South Byron Volunteer Fire Department held it's annual banquet and named Chief Scott Blossom firefighter of the year and President Dean Bates member of the year. They are flanked by Sen. Mike Ranzenhofer and Assemblyman Steve Hawley.
Robert Fite, pictures below, was honored for 50 years of servce.
Info and photos provided by Scott Blossom.
Congratulations to bob, his dedication , professionalism, is still there today, proud to know him !!
Recent comments