June 15, 2017 - 4:37pm

Speakers at VA share their stories of PTSD

posted by Howard B. Owens in ptsd clinic, VA Hospital, batavia, veterans, news.

ptsdatvajune2017.jpg

As part of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, the VA in Batavia hosted a speaker series today featuring three veterans who have been through the trials of PTSD and recovered.

Dr. Caryn Di Landro, head of the PTSD clinic at the Batavia VA, said the people who attended -- members of the community interested in PTSD journeys, veterans in general, veterans receiving service at the clinic and staff working with veterans with PTSD -- were there to learn more about the experiences of those who have suffered from the condition.

The three speakers were Dr. Jessica Goodell, a psychology intern at the clinic, Marine Corps veteran, and author of "Shade It Black: Death and After Iraq"; Nicholas Stefanovic, from the Rochester Treatment Court and Marine Corp veteran; and, Earl Granville, former Pennsylvania Army National Guardsman and veteran of Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia.

Granville, in photos, told his own stories and the stories of others about the journey from trauma to finding a new purpose in helping others.

This is an annual event open to all members of the community.

ptsdatvajune2017-2.jpg

ptsdatvajune2017-3.jpg

ptsdatvajune2017-4.jpg

ptsdatvajune2017-5.jpg

ptsdatvajune2017-6.jpg

