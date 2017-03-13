Special effects artist opens stuido in Harvester Center

Special effects artist Rashaad Santiago has set up a studio on the third floor of the Harvester Center where he can do work for his clients from all over the world as well as teach aspiring artists.

Santiago won the reality TV series Face-Off in 2014 for his monster-making prowess.

The studio gives Santiago a place where he can make customs, masks, and props for clients, whether molded, sculpted or welded.

He said he's been getting work for movies, television, and commercials.

He's also traveled on personal appearance to conventions and special events. He returned recently from Nashville where he was invited to provide a demo in monster-making.

He said he enjoys teaching.

"I love talking about this stuff," Santiago said. "I love being part of the process of watching somebody learn something new and then watch them work at it until they get it."

Currently, Santiago is running a four-week Wednesday night course. He will start a new course when he returns from his business trip. For more information or to sign up, visit his Facebook page or email him at [email protected]