Speed possible factor in accident on Fargo Road on Thursday

Speed may have been a factor in an accident at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, on Fargo Road, Bethany, according to an accident report released by the Sheriff's Office.

Ronald J. Maniace Jr., 24, the driver, suffered minor injuries and was transported to UMMC for evaluation.

No citations have been issued. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

According to the report, Maniace was driving a 2007 Chevy sedan southbound on Fargo Road. He was unable to negotiate a curve in the roadway, perhaps due to speed, and the sedan went off the west shoulder. Maniace apparently overcorrected and steered into the northbound lane. As he attempted to move back into the southbound lane he lost control of the vehicle and he went off the south shoulder and struck a tree.

The accident report was prepared by Sgt. Andrew Hale.