January 2, 2017 - 12:58pm

State Police announce results of detail investigating under-age alcohol sales

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news.

Press release:

On Friday, January 30, 2016, the New York State Police based out of the Batavia Barracks along with the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an underage drinking detail.  Approximately sixteen stores throughout Genesee County were checked and three sales were made to underage buyers.  The following arrests were made:

Rashmikant Patel, 50, of Batavia was arrested for Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1 and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a Person Under 21.  Patel was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Pavilion Court.

A 16-year-old, of Batavia was arrested for Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1 and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a Person Under 21.  The youth was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Corfu Court.

Barbara Nehl, 73, of Corfu was arrested for Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1 and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a Person Under 21.  Nehl was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Corfu Court.

The following establishments were checked and properly complied with the law, denying sales to an underage buyer:

-Elba Yellow Goose, South Main St., Elba
-Arrow Mart, Byron Holley Rd., Byron
-7 Eleven, Buffalo Rd., Bergen
-Bergen Country Store, Clinton St Rd., Bergen
-490 Truck Stop, Lake Rd., Bergen
-Mill St Wines & Liquors, Mill St., Leroy
-The Original Woody's Deli, North St., Leroy
-Pavilion Yellow Goose, Telephone Rd., Pavilion
-Alexander Country Store, Main St., Alexander
-Triple C Truck & Gas, Broadway., Darien
-West Main Mini Mart, West Main St Rd., Batavia
-Arrow Mart, Clinton St Rd., Batavia

January 2, 2017 - 6:17pm
david spaulding
another waste of taxpayer money .....

January 2, 2017 - 9:50pm
Tim Miller
Yes - how DARE the state police enforce the law!

;-)

January 2, 2017 - 11:06pm
Kevin Ross
Thank you to the NYS Police and all of the police agencies for enforcing the laws and protecting us day and night. Stay safe brothers.

