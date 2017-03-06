Online News. Community Views.

March 6, 2017 - 2:22pm

State Police investigating racist graffiti left on church building in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, pembroke, news.

State Police opened an investigation Saturday into a report of racist graffiti being left on the side of a building in Pembroke that is owned by a church based in Cheektowaga.

Trooper James O'Callahan, spokesman for Troop A in Batavia, said it is against State Police policy to provide details on an ongoing investigation, but he did confirm such an investigation is taking place.

The property is on Marble Road and is owned by New Creation Fellowship.

