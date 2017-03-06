State Police investigating racist graffiti left on church building in Pembroke

State Police opened an investigation Saturday into a report of racist graffiti being left on the side of a building in Pembroke that is owned by a church based in Cheektowaga.

Trooper James O'Callahan, spokesman for Troop A in Batavia, said it is against State Police policy to provide details on an ongoing investigation, but he did confirm such an investigation is taking place.

The property is on Marble Road and is owned by New Creation Fellowship.