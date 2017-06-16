Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 16, 2017 - 3:08pm

State Police investigating theft of truck from MY-T Acres Farms this morning

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

img_2226truckstole.jpg

The State Police are investigating the theft of a 2010 Ford F-150 from MY-T Acres Farms in Batavia at 5:20 a.m., today. It's a ClubCab, tan in color, with a license of 20128GL. 

The farm is located at 8127 Lewiston Road, Batavia.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a red Jeep.

Anybody with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call the Batavia Barracks at (585) 344-2200.

img_2222truckstole.jpg

img_2224jeep.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

June 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button