State Police investigating theft of truck from MY-T Acres Farms this morning

The State Police are investigating the theft of a 2010 Ford F-150 from MY-T Acres Farms in Batavia at 5:20 a.m., today. It's a ClubCab, tan in color, with a license of 20128GL.

The farm is located at 8127 Lewiston Road, Batavia.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a red Jeep.

Anybody with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call the Batavia Barracks at (585) 344-2200.